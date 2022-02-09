MUSC doctor says COVID cases may be down to almost nothing in a few weeks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The project leader of MUSC’s COVID Epidemiology Intelligence Project says he thinks we may be a few weeks away from COVID cases being down to almost nothing, and he thinks it could stay that way for months.

Dr. Michael Sweat says on Tuesday MUSC recorded just more than 80 cases per 100,000 people in the Tri-country area. This comes after a peak in January of well above 400 cases, the highest since the pandemic began.

Sweat says the numbers are extremely encouraging, but don’t let your guard down just yet.

“My advice to people would be to hang on just a couple more weeks because I really do think we’re going to get down to some very low numbers, and it will be a much safer environment,” Sweat said.

In addition to the lower case counts, Sweat also said the availability of anti-viral drugs and other treatments for the virus are also encouraging signs.

