Midlands home for vulnerable youth gets big contribution

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Palmetto Place, got $20,000 from DayBreak Adult Care Services as part of a matching gift campaign.

The campaign raised more than $40,000 for Palmetto Place, a home for children and teens who have faced abuse, abandonment, neglect and homelessness. The organization supports the youth with life skills training, financial literacy education, job training, mental health services, and transportation.

“We’re a small nonprofit organization, but we’re making a big difference in the lives of our clients who are the future of our community,”  Shawn Caraballo, Interim Executive Director, said. “This donation makes a phenomenal impact on the work we’re able to do and the services we’re able to provide.”

“These teens are stuck and vulnerable,” Day said. “We want to help Palmetto Place because we know it’s the right thing to do and because we know there will be a ripple effect in our community when we support and lift these kids up.”

While Palmetto Place is physically located in the Midlands, they serve clients from 21 counties in South Carolina.  In 2021, Palmetto Place offered housing to 167 people, according to officials.

