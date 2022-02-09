SkyView
LR5 leaders hold virtual town hall following issues at Irmo High School

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Drew Aunkst)
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) -District leaders at Lexington-Richland School District 5 held a virtual town hall so parents and members of the community could weigh in on recent incidents that have happened at Irmo High School.

Out-of-control fights, sexual harassment, and safety concerns were all topics of discussion Tuesday night.

“I ask that we come together for finding solutions, there’s plenty of time for blame but tonight is not that time,” Dr. Ross said.

One of the big questions submitted was about the student at the center of sexual assault accusations at Irmo High. Dr. Ross legally says he can’t give too much information on that subject.

“The only information I can give out about that particular individual is that, that particular individual is no longer a student at Irmo High School,” he said.

The district leader also gave a glimpse into what Irmo High School will look like when new policies will kick in, which include new strict pass policies, more cameras, and I.D.’s which students are to wear at all times.

“We have 1300 students moving throughout the building coming from off-campus activities, we need to know who belongs at Irmo High school and who does not,” Ross said.

Those new protocols are set to begin at the start of the School day Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

