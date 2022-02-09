SkyView
Lexington County man charged in car disposal case

FILE PHOTO (MGN)
FILE PHOTO (MGN)(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is accused of improperly disposing of cars last month, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Arrest reports say, Timothy Eron Dickensheets, 44, is charged with eight counts of improper disposal of a vehicle, a single count of possession of a stolen vehicle, and malicious injury to property after disposing of vehicles at a metal recycling business on Charleston Highway.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, secondary metal recyclers are required to wait three business days after receiving a car before they can dispose of it.

“Dickensheets didn’t wait the required three days before damaging and disposing of vehicles the same day he bought them,” Koon said.

Deputies say Dickensheets purchased a truck without a title or a completed affidavit, and prompted the stolen vehicle possession charge.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department worked with SLED, DHEC, and the Cayce Police Department on this case.

“Because of strong relationships between state and local law enforcement, we’ve made an arrest and addressed an issue affecting members of our community,” Koon said.

Deputies arrested Dickensheets Tuesday morning and he is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

