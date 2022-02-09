Large sinkhole causing flooding, traffic backup in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a main water line break that caused a large sinkhole at the intersection of North Markley Street near Rhett Street in downtown Greenville.

The City of Greenville said police, firefighters and public works crews are on the scene of main break.

City officials said as of 8:30 a.m., Academy Street is closed in both directions, near the intersection of North Markley and Wardlaw Street is closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as debris from the railyard has washed into the streets.

Homewood Suites is across from the 42 inch water main line. We’re told guest on the first floor were evacuated early this morning.

At this time, officials do not know what caused the break.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Teen country singer charged with DUI after deadly Spartanburg Co. crash

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.