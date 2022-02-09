SkyView
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’

Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to 'catch up'
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor McMaster said he met with former President Donald Trump last week.

The Governor shared a photo from the meeting via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Governor’s schedule, the two met last Tuesday. When asked about the meeting, McMaster said “We’ve gotten to know each other over the years. We just were catching up.”

