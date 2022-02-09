Four wanted in connection with Lexington theft of two TVs
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding four people wanted in connection with a theft at a local Walmart.
The four suspects are accused of taking to televisions from Walmart on January 30, according to deputies.
At least one suspect left the scene in a red Ford Ranger pickup truck.
If you have any information, call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or email ealewine@lexsc.com.
