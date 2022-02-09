First Alert Forecast: Get ready for high temperatures in the 70s for part of your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself for warmer weather.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be clear and cold. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

· Warmer weather will push into the Midlands for part of the weekend.

· High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

· Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 by Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· Temperatures will be near 70 by Saturday. We’re back in the mid 50s by Sunday. A few showers are possible Sunday.

· Valentine’s Day this Monday will bring sunshine and cool weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

High temperatures will be near 70 degrees by Friday and Saturday.

Get ready for a cold night tonight. We’re tracking low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under clear skies.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s on Thursday as high pressure controls our weather. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

On Friday, even milder weather pushes in. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with plenty of sunshine.

Several areas will likely be in the low 70s by Saturday afternoon, so enjoy the warm weather. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.

Don’t get used to the warm weather though. By Sunday, highs will sink back into the mid 50s. We’ll see a good deal of clouds in the Midlands. A few showers are also possible (30% chance) as an area of low pressure develops near our coast. We’re not expecting a lot of rain Sunday.

Dry, cool weather is expected on Valentine’s Day this Monday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the mid 50s again for your Tuesday.

We’ll see another gradual warm-up by Wednesday into next Thursday ahead of a cold front.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Sunny Skies. A Bit Milder. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Valentine’s Day: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

