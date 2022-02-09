DHEC reports 3,105 new cases, 32 deaths Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 3,105 total cases (1,713 confirmed, 1,392 probable), along with 32 deaths (17 confirmed, 15 probable).

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 2,373 total cases (1,655 confirmed, 718 probable), along with 56 deaths (51 confirmed, 5 probable).

On Monday, the South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 3,369 total cases (2,374 confirmed, 995 probable), along with 66 deaths (52 confirmed, 14 probable).

On Sunday, the South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 5,033 total cases (3,622 confirmed, 1,411 probable), along with 28 deaths (16 confirmed, 12 probable).

On Saturday, the South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 5,609 total cases (4,319 confirmed, 1,290 probable), along with 47 deaths (31 confirmed, 16 probable).

The difference between confirmed and probable cases is based on the type of test a person receives. Probable cases are treated as confirmed cases by doctors, DHEC says.

DHEC is no longer giving a date of death for these reports, claiming it violates the privacy of the deceased because of the decrease of COVID-19 deaths across the state.

The agency has also stopped sharing the age range of those who have died from COVID-19 each day, but they are putting out weekly reports with that information on Tuesdays.

THE LATEST

Hospitalizations in the state were also spiking, with dozens of new people getting hospitalized with COVID-19 each day.

“While deaths due to COVID-19 are declining because of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines that are available, cases and hospitalizations are currently rising in South Carolina, as in many other states, because large numbers of the population remain unvaccinated,” DHEC officials wrote on the agency’s website . “We urge all South Carolinians to protect themselves and others by getting their COVID-19 vaccines if they haven’t already. Vaccines are how we end the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.”

A recent DHEC data review suggests people who are not fully vaccinated account for nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccines are readily available across the state.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Everyone over the age of 5 in South Carolina is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of February 7, DHEC reported that of vaccine-eligible South Carolina residents:

NOTE: The percent of vaccinated people in the state has DECREASED due to the 5-11 age group being added to the population.

62.3% have received at least one vaccine

53.3% are fully vaccinated

17.6% of children have at least one dose

TRACKING PERCENT POSITIVE

Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.

DHEC has reported a 30.4% positive rate out of 10,093 molecular tests.

COVID-19 TESTING

DHEC encourages everyone who is out and about in the community to get tested routinely, at least each month.

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says 80.9% of inpatient beds in South Carolina are in use while 79.73% of ICU beds are in use.

There are 1,845 hospitalized patients who have COVID-19 which makes up 17.13% of inpatient beds in use for COVID-19, HHS reported. Of those patients, 376 are in the ICU. HHS is reporting that 28.98% of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19.

NOTE: DHEC is now only updating its hospitalization dashboard once a week, which is why WIS is now relying on HHS data for a daily report on hospitalizations. Ventilator numbers will be updated weekly, on Tuesdays.

Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths Among Not Fully Vaccinated

On July 8, 2021, DHEC began reporting data about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by vaccination status.

The agency will continue analyzing the data it has, and report results every two weeks to keep South Carolinians informed about the benefits and limitations of vaccinations.

As of September 15, following an initial analysis that revealed the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first two weeks of June 2021 were among residents who were not fully vaccinated, DHEC identified similar results when looking at provisional data for the time frame of August 1-August 31.

That analysis shows:

Vaccination status and COVID-19 in South Carolina. (DHEC)

From Aug. 1-Aug. 31, DHEC reported 122,746 cases among South Carolinians.

Among the 27,201 reported cases where we were able to determine vaccine status, 23,166 ( 85.2% ) of cases were considered not fully vaccinated.

Among the 1,522 reported cases who were hospitalized with COVID and where we were able to determine vaccine status, 1,080 ( 71.0% ) were considered not fully vaccinated.

Among the 611 reported deaths from COVID where vaccine status was able to be determined, 458 (75.0%) were considered not fully vaccinated.

TRACKING MIS-C AND VIRUS VARIANTS

DHEC has a dashboard that shows the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

It also shows how many cases of different variants have been found in the state, by type.

As of September 22, there have been 1,576 reported cases of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 in South Carolina. However, health officials say there are likely far more delta variant cases in the state. DHEC only sends a random sample of positive tests to scan for variants.

KEY INDICATORS OF COVID-19 IN SC

Below is DHEC’s Key Indicators dashboard. It’s meant to give an “at-a-glance view” of important data points used to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

It shows trends in cases, testing, deaths, hospitalizations, and more.

DHEC says all of these factors need to be considered when evaluating the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

