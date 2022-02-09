Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Hannah Cumler sits down with a young Midlands survivor to discuss congenital heart defects and how to raise awareness. For more information on CHD, visit: https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/congenital-heart-defects

