SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Hannah Cumler
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Hannah Cumler sits down with a young Midlands survivor to discuss congenital heart defects and how to raise awareness. For more information on CHD, visit: https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/congenital-heart-defects

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing
Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
Sheriff: homicide at Columbia apartment complex determined to be justified
RCSD: Man wanted, accused of punching female coworker multiple times
RCSD: Man wanted, accused of punching female coworker multiple times
Newberry man arrested, accused of shooting estranged wife
Newberry man arrested, accused of shooting estranged wife
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 3,105 new cases, 32 deaths Wednesday
Dr. Michael Sweat says on Tuesday MUSC recorded just more than 80 cases per 100,000 people in...
MUSC doctor says COVID cases may be down to almost nothing in a few weeks
Letting your life live on in others
Letting your life live on in others
Letting your life live on in others
Letting your life live on in others