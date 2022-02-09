British citizen living in Sumter sentenced for sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A British citizen living in Sumter has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual exploitation of minors.

Malcolm Rainey pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On November 16, 2015, officials an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, conducted by Investigator Kevin Atkins, identified a user of an online file-sharing program who made files available for download that contained images of minors engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity.

Investigators traced the user to the home Rainey was living in at the time.

On February 2, 2016, SLED seized multiple devices belonging to Rainey from the home and recovered additional files of child sexual abuse material. During this investigation, Rainey confessed to the SLED investigator.

While out on bond, Rainey fled the country and went back to the United Kingdom. Prosecutors with the AG’s office coordinated with Interpol, the US Dept. of Justice and The County Court in Northern Ireland to locate, detain and extradite Rainey.

A Sumter Judge sentenced Rainey to 10 years in prison for both counts. The sentences will be run at the same time.

Officials have been advised of Rainey’s conviction for the purpose of initiating removal proceedings after he serves his prison sentence. Once back in the UK, Rainey will have to register as a sex offender.

