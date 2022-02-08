Whitmire area leaders game plan for aftermath of Piggly Wiggly exit

WHITMIRE, S.C. (WIS) - A town of 1,400 is days away from losing its only full-service grocery store and area leaders are working on solutions.

The Piggly Wiggly in town is scheduled to close at 6 p.m. on Friday, raising fear and anger among residents.

Several told WIS the largely elderly population will face a significant travel barrier to get fresh produce at other grocery stores in different towns.

John Gillis, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly, told WIS the store is closing as a result of the property owner informing him of a deal to sell the property and that the grocery store will need to leave.

Newberry County Tax Assessor records do not yet show a sale of the property, and landlord Stephen Campbell did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.

The Newberry County Council on Aging runs a transportation program for elderly Newberry County residents for doctor’s appointments and grocery store trips.

Executive Director Lynn Stockman said her team is now brainstorming how to move more drivers to the Whitmire area if the demand presents itself after Friday. She said the details are not clear but the issue remains so new.

“I really didn’t know it was closing that quickly until I called my staff person up there she said it’s closing Friday. So we will be working toward that to get some more programs up there,” She said.

She went on to state:

“That’s a nice little grocery store and people really depend on it and there’s nothing else in that area.”

Stockman said those in need of that program should contact either the Newberry office or the Whitmire office. You can find contact information here.

Newberry County Council Chairman and Whitmire resident Todd Johnson said the county council does not have any power to keep the Piggly Wiggly from leaving.

However, he said the local government is working to recruit new grocery stores to the area and is hopeful the county’s growth will aid in that effort.

Census data shows minor population growth for Newberry County from 2010 to 2020.

Johnson said in the meantime community members may need to lean on each other.

“It may be a time for our churches to step up. Maybe we have to go and get someone and take them to the grocery store and bring them back if they can’t drive, maybe we just have to pick it up and bring it to them if they can’t sit in the car and ride to that,” he said.

Leaders at Harvest Hope Food Bank and Chapin We Care Center said they are aware of the situation and formulating responses.

