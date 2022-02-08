Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: The Blythewood Rotary Club picked up what others tossed out

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - In this week’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday highlight, my shout-out goes to those who are making the town of Blythewood even more beautiful.

The Blythewood Rotary Club rolled up their sleeves and went to work cleaning up litter in the northeast Richland County town.

A good reminder to everyone to do their part to not let litter loose to begin with. (WIS)

They had an army of 17 Rotarians pick up 51 bags of trash in just one hour’s time. They made a dent in the roadside trash issue on McLean Road, Community Road, and part of Wilson Blvd.

The Rotarians in Blythewood make a good point: as long as there are more people throwing it out than picking it up, there’s always going to be an issue.

Thanks again to the Blythewood Rotary Club. You deserve this Talkin' Trash Tuesday shout-out. (WIS)

