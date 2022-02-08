SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: The Blythewood Rotary Club picked up what others tossed out

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - In this week’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday highlight, my shout-out goes to those who are making the town of Blythewood even more beautiful.

The Blythewood Rotary Club rolled up their sleeves and went to work cleaning up litter in the northeast Richland County town.

A good reminder to everyone to do their part to not let litter loose to begin with.
A good reminder to everyone to do their part to not let litter loose to begin with.(WIS)

They had an army of 17 Rotarians pick up 51 bags of trash in just one hour’s time. They made a dent in the roadside trash issue on McLean Road, Community Road, and part of Wilson Blvd.

The Rotarians in Blythewood make a good point: as long as there are more people throwing it out than picking it up, there’s always going to be an issue.

A good reminder to everyone to do their part to not let litter loose to begin with.

Thanks again to the Blythewood Rotary Club. You deserve this Talkin' Trash Tuesday shout-out.
Thanks again to the Blythewood Rotary Club. You deserve this Talkin' Trash Tuesday shout-out.(WIS)

Thanks again to the Blythewood Rotary Club. You deserve this Talkin’ Trash Tuesday shout-out.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland Co. deputies searching for missing teen
Sheriff: Missing teen out on crime spree
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
FILE PHOTO of money.
Orangeburg woman wins $200k on scratch-off, spends it on family
Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing
Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing
L to R: Kenneth Cook, John Malpass, and Phillip Suddeth
Lexington and Newberry County men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Latest News

South Carolina State University marked the 54th anniversary of the Feb. 8, 1968, Orangeburg...
SC State dedicates monument to victims of Orangeburg Massacre
Letting your life live on in others
Letting your life live on in others
Letting your life live on in others
Letting your life live on in others
WIS 10 Awareness
Awareness: Celebrating Black History Month