School Improvement Council weighs in on new “Nest” special academy at Irmo High

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Richland Five School District is hosting a virtual town hall discussion, so parents can weigh in on the recent fights at Irmo High School. Last week a special academy was announced to solve the problem.

The announcement came after Friday’s walkout organized by students calling for increased school safety.

Students have been posting the fights online, and parents say it is disturbing and time for something to be done.

One of the videos posted on the Instagram page shows two students fighting in the Irmo High School bathroom, and that has Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross creating a special academy called “Nest.”

Dr. Ross says the new program will use “restorative trauma-informed practices” to address behavior problems while cutting back on suspension and expulsion and increasing positive behavior.

Beth White, the chair of the School Improvement Council at Irmo High School says the superintendent’s proposal is more reactive than responsive.

“What he’s trying to do is be responsive, but it’s a bit reactive but not much time to put a plan in place. We need to make sure everyone is on board and understands what’s going on,” White said.

According to LR5 officials, the special academy begins Wednesday.

As for punishment for the fights, the school says each punishment varies but did not comment on specific students.

