Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing

Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing
Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic dispute that ended in a fatal stabbing.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Economy Inn on Briargate Circle on Tuesday morning to reports of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

Shayla Dickerson, 44, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An investigation revealed that Dickerson and the victim were in a domestic dispute that ended with Dickerson stabbing the victim, according to deputies.

Dickerson was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

