RCSD: Man wanted, accused of punching female coworker multiple times

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man accused of assaulting his coworker.

Michael Joyner, 23, is wanted for allegedly assaulting a 53-year-old female coworker at the KFC on Decker Boulevard on November 21.

Deputies say Joyner punched the victim multiple times in the face after becoming irate, causing the woman serious injuries.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.