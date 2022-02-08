SkyView
RCSD: Man wanted, accused of punching female coworker multiple times

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man accused of assaulting his coworker.

Michael Joyner, 23, is wanted for allegedly assaulting a 53-year-old female coworker at the KFC on Decker Boulevard on November 21.

Deputies say Joyner punched the victim multiple times in the face after becoming irate, causing the woman serious injuries.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

