Newberry man arrested, accused of shooting estranged wife

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his estranged wife.

Albert Johnson, Jr., 51, is accused of shooting his estranged wife at a home in Newberry, according to the Newberry Police Department.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say she is expected to recover.

Officers arrested Johnson Jr. at the scene. He was booked into the Newberry County Detention Center and is charged with assault/attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, aggravated breach of peace, weapons violation and possession of marijuana.

