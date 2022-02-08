LR5 board addresses issues at Irmo H.S. at scheduled meeting

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 board members met for their scheduled board meeting Monday night.

This meeting comes just a few days after a student-organized walk-out at Irmo High School.

At the meeting Superintendent, Doctor Akil Ross talked about some of the changes being made in response to the walkout, and a number of other issues at Irmo High School.

Dr. Ross says he met with the student government at Irmo High and heard what they had to say. They brought concerns about safety, fights, and sexual harassment to the table.

Ross also mentioned that he spent the weekend with educators building a plan to deal with the issues going on at Irmo high school.

Part of that plan is a program that the Superintendent is naming “Nest” it’s the school within the school that the district is developing for those students that need district intervention.

District leaders say this school will provide an “alternative instructional opportunity that meets the social mental and behavioral needs.”

They hope the new program will use “Restorative trauma-informed practices” to address behavior problems, while also cutting back on suspension and expulsion and increasing positive behavior.

Dr. Ross also touched on a possible new pass system within the high school. He says parts of Irmo H.S. are like a maze and it’s hard to monitor all those areas.

LR5 officials are set to hold a virtual town hall Tuesday to hear what the community has to say about these events and the ideas they have to make a change.

