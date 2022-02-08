SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

LR5 board addresses issues at Irmo H.S. at scheduled meeting

This meeting comes just a few days after a student organized walk out at Irmo High School.
This meeting comes just a few days after a student organized walk out at Irmo High School.(WIS)
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 board members met for their scheduled board meeting Monday night.

This meeting comes just a few days after a student-organized walk-out at Irmo High School.

At the meeting Superintendent, Doctor Akil Ross talked about some of the changes being made in response to the walkout, and a number of other issues at Irmo High School.

Dr. Ross says he met with the student government at Irmo High and heard what they had to say.  They brought concerns about safety, fights, and sexual harassment to the table.

Ross also mentioned that he spent the weekend with educators building a plan to deal with the issues going on at Irmo high school.

Part of that plan is a program that the Superintendent is naming “Nest” it’s the school within the school that the district is developing for those students that need district intervention.

District leaders say this school will provide an  “alternative instructional opportunity that meets the social mental and behavioral needs.”

They hope the new program will use “Restorative trauma-informed practices” to address behavior problems, while also cutting back on suspension and expulsion and increasing positive behavior.

Dr. Ross also touched on a possible new pass system within the high school.  He says parts of Irmo H.S. are like a maze and it’s hard to monitor all those areas.

LR5 officials are set to hold a virtual town hall Tuesday to hear what the community has to say about these events and the ideas they have to make a change.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland Co. deputies searching for missing teen
Sheriff: Missing teen out on crime spree
The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing...
Irmo High School to “retool” school operations after students stage walkout over safety concerns
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in combatting gang activity...
How you can help combat gang activity in the Midlands

Latest News

EZE Farms is not the average farm. While growing cabbage and kale, staff can also be seen...
EZE Farms offering young men in the Midlands farming skills and mentorship
The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
The town is surrounded by the Sumter National Forest, creating an approximately 45-minute...
Whitmire faces a future without a grocery store
WIS FILE
Open enrollment bill would allow students to attend any public school in SC