Letting your life live on in others

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you an organ donor? If not, why not?

Hundreds upon hundreds of lives in South Carolina were saved or healed last year because of organ donors. In fact, last year more than any previous year, families consented for their loved one to give the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation.

Pamela Eyring knows what it is to lose a loved one but see part of his life live on in someone else. And Dave DeStefano is the president and CEO of “We are Sharing Hope SC,” our state’s nonprofit organ and tissue recovery service.

They joined WIS TV Midday to share their stories of loss and hope.To learn more about signing up to be an organ donor, visit the We Are Sharing Hope SC website at https://sharinghopesc.org/.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.