First Alert Forecast: Tracking high temperatures in the 60s to near 70!

By Dominic Brown
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some warmer weather through the week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s under mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible.

· Warmer weather will push into the Midlands through the week into part of the weekend. In fact, highs will be near 70 by Friday and Saturday.

· High temperatures will be in the low 60s on Wednesday and the mid 60s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

· Highs will reach the upper 60s by Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· Temperatures will be near 70 by Saturday. We’re back in the 50s by Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday.

· Valentine’s Day this Monday will bring sunshine and cool weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

High temperatures will be near 70 degrees by Friday and Saturday.

Tonight will be cold. We’re tracking low temperatures in the lower 30s under mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible.

We’ll start our Wednesday with temperatures in the low 30s.  Our temperatures will be a bit milder by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s under sunny skies.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s on Thursday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

On Friday, even milder weather pushes in. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with sunshine in your forecast.

Several areas will likely be near 70 degrees by Saturday afternoon, so enjoy the warm weather.  We’ll see partly cloudy skies.

Don’t get used to the 70s though. By Sunday, highs will sink back into the upper 50s.  We’ll see a good deal of clouds in the Midlands. A few isolated showers are possible (20% chance).

Dry, cool weather is expected on Valentine’s Day on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the mid 50s again for your Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog Possible. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Sunny Skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs near 70.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.

Valentine’s Day: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

