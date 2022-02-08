SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy this morning, then some sun by this afternoon.

By Adam Clark
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer weather is moving into the region this week! The sun returns too!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Skies are cloudy with some patchy fog this morning, there will be some clearing by the afternoon.

· Skies are sunny Wednesday with highs reach the low 60s.

· High temperatures will be in the low 60s Wednesday and mid 60s Thursday under sunny skies.

· Highs will reach the upper upper 60s by Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· Temperatures will be near 70 by Saturday. We’re back in the 50s by Sunday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Skies are mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 50s. Expect cloudier skies this morning and then some breaks in the clouds by this afternoon.

Wednesday we are down to 30 in the morning and highs reach the low 60s by the afternoon with sunny skies as high pressure builds into the region.

Friday is warmer with upper 60s. There’s a trough aloft in the jet stream and this helps bring in a southern flow.

Saturday is warm with highs near 70. Expect a few more clouds as southern flow continues from the Gulf of Mexico.

A cold front comes through Sunday and that brings a 30% chance of showers and it cools us down. Lows are down to 43 with highs reach the upper 50s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few breaks by this afternoon. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny Skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs near 70.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Valentine’s Day: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

