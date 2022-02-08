EZE Farms offering young men in the Midlands farming skills and mentorship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - EZE Farms is not the average farm. While growing cabbage and kale, staff can also be seen working to set young men on the path to success.

It’s run by Ezekiel Ministries, a nonprofit based in Columbia.

The farm is now actively recruiting for its next class of pre-apprentices. Through the EZE Farms Pre-Apprenticeship program, young men who take part will have the opportunity to learn the ropes of adulthood while receiving mentorship in farming, entrepreneurship, and faith.

“Our whole organization is centered around mentoring because we need that,” Brett Varner, Farm Manager at EZE Farms, said. “We believe that it takes a village, right, as the common saying goes, that families need resources around them in the community.”

This is the fifth year that Ezekiel Ministries has operated the farm. However, the program has a revamped curriculum this spring, geared toward helping the children develop social-emotional skills. The spring program begins on March 19.

The program, which can be likened to a Boy Scouts model, is open to young men ages 12 to 15 in Richland One and Richland Two. Those who take part will spend time on the farm after school three days a week and have the opportunity for additional bonding activities like basketball games on weekends.

EZE Farms seeks to give kids the space they need to make mistakes and learn from them in a supportive environment.

They place an emphasis on developing wins and hope.

“If you’ve lost something, if you’ve tried something and it’s hard and nobody is encouraging you and supporting you, you get discouraged,” Varner said. “But if you have an organization like this with staff members who are setting you up for wins, it builds confidence.”

Staff says pouring positive reinforcement into the lives of these young men is key.

“Our EZE Farm kids actually get a double portion,” Shane Johnson, Director of Programs for Ezekiel Ministries, said. “They actually get the site-based mentors where the men like Brett [Varner] and [Pre-Apprenticeship Coordinator] Josh [Hicks] pour into them on a daily basis and then they also get paired with one on one mentors as well. These EZE Farm kids are getting a lot of positive investment from people in their lives.”

Varner and Johnson are evidence that EZE Farms is not only enriching the lives of the participating children but also of staff.

Johnson grew up in this community and said a program like this would’ve helped him tremendously.

“The difference that a program like Eze Farms or just Ezekiel Ministries, in general, would have made in my life is I would have just made better decisions in life,” he said. “Some tough decisions that I did make, I’m now learning from them. If I would’ve had someone to pour into my life, I could’ve possibly just learned from them a whole lot quicker. And that’s what we’re seeking to teach these children to not fall into the same traps as we did.”

Varner said this wasn’t the path he chose, but it found him. After his previous career transitioned into a desk job, he wanted to do something with farming, but it wasn’t until his wife recommended he work with youth that he landed at the nonprofit.

He didn’t realize how well he’d be able to connect with these young men.

“I share a lot of background with these guys,” Varner said. “Middle, high school was a difficult time for me, an awkward time. And as I look back at that, it’s helped me to become understanding of youth and what they’re going through right now, connecting it to my own experiences.

Varner said he gains more from the youth than they do from him.

“It’s actually helped prepare me to be a father, I’m a new father and I’m enjoying that and it’s helped me to reflect on how do I want to raise my son, my daughter?” he said.

The farm is one of several mentorship programs offered by Ezekiel Ministries. They also have a peer-mentoring program for middle and high school boys and girls, and an after-school program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

If you’re interested in the program, you can find more information on Ezekiel Ministries’ website and on their Instagram page. You can also email manager@ezefarms.org.

