Awareness: Celebrating Black History Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Since 1976, every February the United States has celebrated Black History by honoring the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have shaped the nation.

Some of the prominent figures of Black History Month are civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, abolitionist Harriet Tubman, scientist George Washington Carver, and America’s first black president Barack Obama.

But what about here at home?

Watch Awareness on WIS News 10 on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Midlands is full of black history icons who are paving the way for the next generation of little black girls and little black boys. All month long on Awareness we’re going to be honoring living Black history.

Kicking off our series is City of Columbia Councilwoman Tina Herbert.

You can’t have Black history without her- story.

Yes, we’re talking about Black women who have shaped Black history.

Watch Awareness on WIS News 10 on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon.

In an upcoming documentary, the University of South Carolina senior Hannah White is partnering with the University of South Carolina African American studies program to highlight and celebrate the contributions of Black women to Gamecock country.

The documentary is called “The Backbone,” and will premiere virtually on March 15th.

Watch Awareness on WIS News 10 on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon.

This week, Billie Jean’s final thought comes from President Biden’s 2022 Proclamation of Black History month.

It reads in part, “Each February, National Black History Month serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture, and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America — our faults, our struggles, our progress, and our aspirations. Shining a light on Black history today is as important to understanding ourselves and growing stronger as a Nation as it has ever been. That is why it is essential that we take time to celebrate the immeasurable contributions of Black Americans, honor the legacies and achievements of generations past, reckon with centuries of injustice, and confront those injustices that still fester today.” To read the full proclamation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.