SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federally funded family planning clinics can continue to make abortion referrals for now, a federal court ruled Tuesday, in a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general who have sued to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied a request by the 12 states to pause rules for the federal government’s family planning program while their case is heard. The states were eager to stop implementation before the next round of federal grants starts rolling out in March.

At issue are new rules from President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services that returned the federal family planning program, called Title X, to how it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Co. deputies searching for missing teen
Sheriff: Missing teen out on crime spree
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
Sheriff: homicide at Columbia apartment complex determined to be justified
FILE PHOTO of money.
Orangeburg woman wins $200k on scratch-off, spends it on family
Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing
Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing
L to R: Kenneth Cook, John Malpass, and Phillip Suddeth
Lexington and Newberry County men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Latest News

Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US
The Piggly Wiggly in town is scheduled to close at 6 p.m. on Friday, raising fear and anger...
Whitmire area leaders game plan for aftermath of Piggly Wiggly exit
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
FILE PHOTO
School Improvement Council weighs in on new “Nest” special academy at Irmo High
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
In Arbery death case, possible jurors question hate crimes