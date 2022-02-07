Whitmire faces a future without a grocery store

WHITMIRE, S.C. (WIS) - The small town of Whitmire in Newberry County is slated to lose its main grocery store on Friday.

John Gillis, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly in town, confirmed to WIS the store will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

Residents tell WIS the closure leaves the largely elderly population in town without a grocery store and with a large transportation barrier to reach others.

The town is surrounded by the Sumter National Forest, creating an approximately 45-minute round-trip travel time to nearby towns for grocery shopping.

Resident JoNell Wallen got visibly emotional telling WIS she is on disability and will not be able to travel.

“There are a lot of people here that cannot go out of town and they depend on this store, and we need it,” she said.

Her concern was echoed by resident Margaret Kitchens.

“I got mad. I was ready to do something. I’m ready to go to the town council meeting,” she said.

Gillis said the closure comes after property owner Linda Campbell informed him of a sale of the property and that he needed to exit the premises.

Newberry County records do not reflect any sale of the property and Campbell did not return a request for comment.

Whitmire Town Councilman Michael Thomas said he is trying to work with all parties involved to keep the grocery.

“Work with the Piggly Wiggly, let’s keep our grocery store and work together and make Whitmire better. It’s not all about money,” he said.

He started a petition that now has more than 1,000 signatures.

