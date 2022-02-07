West Ashley apartment fire damages 56 units, displaces approximately 100

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is working to account for the remaining residents they have not already spoken to hours after a massive three-alarm fire broke out at a West Ashley apartment complex.

Charleston Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said 56 units at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palms Boulevard were damaged or destroyed by the fire. As of a 10 a.m. news conference, residents of 48 of those apartments had all been accounted for, he said.

He said the fire department was working with the apartment complex to reach out to everyone listed on the apartment leases to verify that everyone was accounted for.

Fire investigators were working to determine what started the fire as crews continued to extinguish any remaining hotspots.

Crews responded at 4:54 a.m. Monday to a report of a fire at the Palms Apartment complex, located on Royal Palm Boulevard near Orange Grove and Orange Branch Roads.

As of approximately two and a half hours after they initially arrived, firefighters were working to put out remaining hotspots.

When crews first arrived at the 220 building, they rescued at least five people who were on their balconies. The fire is believed to have begun in the first floor, but before firefighters arrived on the scene, it had already spread to the attic space, Julazedeh said.

Charleston Fire Chief Daniel Curia said the first crews on the scene faced a major challenge with the fire.

“First units had insurmountable odds, he said. “And the fact that the fire is under control at this point with no reported injuries is is probably the best we can hope for.”

As crews battled the fire, he said there were reports of collapses in the building, requiring firefighters to back out. Crews were continuing to search through the remaining units as hotspots were put out.

A total of 26 units and approximately 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported so far in the fire.

“It’s a real blessing, y’all,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “As of this point, we’re praying that holds that no one has reported any injuries or deaths.”

The Charleston Police Forensics Unit was on the scene after the fire was largely extinguished. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the investigation was in its very preliminary stages as of just before 9 a.m. Monday morning and there were no details available yet.

Julazadeh said the building was not equipped with sprinklers, but that it was built at a time when sprinklers were not mandated in the fire code.

“It’s a great safety measure. We know the fire sprinklers save lives,” he said. “And that’s why they’re mandated as part of current code. But this building would not have been brought up to today’s code unless there was substantial renovation that was done.”

Photos sent from someone in the area appear to show multiple buildings that suffered heavy damage from the fire.

A CARTA bus and two school buses also responded to the scene. CARTA spokesman Daniel Brock said their bus was providing cover from the elements.

The Charleston, St. Andrews and North Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Charleston County Rescue and a Red Cross Disaster Relief unit.

