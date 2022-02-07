SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Orangeburg woman wins $200k on scratch-off, spends it on family

FILE PHOTO of money.
FILE PHOTO of money.(KY3)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg woman won the lottery and spent the winnings on her family.

The woman, who was not named, won $200,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I don’t want anything for me,” she told officials.

She used the cash she won on a $5 scratch-off from the Cannon Bridge convenience store on Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg to help her family.

The woman beat the odds of 1 in 750,000 to win the money.

Cannon Bridge convenience store received a $2,000 commission.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing...
Irmo High School to “retool” school operations after students stage walkout over safety concerns
This week, South Carolina households began receiving their COVID-19 rapid test kits from the...
DHEC ramps up COVID-19 rapid testing efforts, CDC increases potential outbreak tracking
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in combatting gang activity...
How you can help combat gang activity in the Midlands
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County

Latest News

The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing...
Irmo High School to “retool” school operations after students stage walkout over safety concerns
wis
FIRST ALERT-Cold and rainy today, warming up and drying out this week
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing teen
Richland Co. Sheriff: Missing teen found in Columbia
The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $3.15, an increase of 8.6 cents over...
SC gas prices jump nearly 9 cents; more increases expected