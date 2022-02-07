SkyView
LR5 parents and students question “special academy” at Irmo High

The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing...
The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing bell are outraged and concerned about their safety. They are demanding answers from administrators.
By Lauren Adams
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - After a walkout organized by students at Irmo High School Friday, students didn’t physically go to class Monday and stayed home for virtual learning.

LR5 Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross ruled students move to virtual learning, so the faculty could “retool” to prepare for a special academy on Wednesday where students with higher needs will go to class.

Many students and parents are hoping to learn more about the “special academy” that the superintendent proposed Friday.

Irmo High School student, Brianna McClay, who organized Friday’s walkout over safety concerns says she and her classmates are happy the superintendent has heard them but isn’t sure the academy is the solution.

According to McClay, students allege fighting is a big problem along with sexual assault in the school.

“It’s not about mental health issues.  We’re needing change in the hallways so we’re not afraid to walk in the hallways every day. We feel he was brushing over the main issues we had,” McClay said.

Just last week, two Irmo high school students were shot in two separate incidents off the school campus, and police say one of the shootings stemmed from a fight at Irmo High School.

Officers say that fight required additional deputies to be placed at the school for protection.

Parents and students are expecting the superintendent to address the special academy at the school board meeting, and Dr. Ross has arranged a virtual town hall meeting tomorrow at 6 p.m. so that parents can express their concerns.

To join in on the virtual town hall meeting tomorrow at 6 p.m. visit this link.

