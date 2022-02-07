SkyView
Lexington and Newberry County men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

FILE PHOTO
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three men in both Lexington and Newberry Counties were arrested on 13 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson says the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrests of John Malpass, 18, Phillip Suddeth, 34, and Kenneth Cook, 33.

Investigators say the cases are not related.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Suddeth, who was arrested on Jan. 13, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators say Malpass, who was arrested on Jan. 11, encouraged a minor to produce sexual abuse material, and Cook, who was arrested on Jan. 20, solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

Investigators also say Malpass and Suddeth possessed child sexual abuse material.

Malpass is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Suddeth is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Cook is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

