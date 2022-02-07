SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons...
Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart indicating it’s a boy.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose the new baby’s name.

The child was apparently born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22″ and a black-and-white photo of the newborn apparently holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on Feb. 1.

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing...
Irmo High School to “retool” school operations after students stage walkout over safety concerns
Parents of children who previously attended Harvest Daycare in Lexington under the care of...
Former daycare worker charged with child abuse bond adjusted; parents react
(FILE)
9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter
This week, South Carolina households began receiving their COVID-19 rapid test kits from the...
DHEC ramps up COVID-19 rapid testing efforts, CDC increases potential outbreak tracking

Latest News

The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in combatting gang activity...
How you can help combat gang activity in the Midlands
wis
FIRST ALERT-Expect cold and wet weather to get the workweek started
18 people rescued from ice floe
PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie