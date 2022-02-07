First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, damp and cold tonight, then gradually warmer through the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer weather is on the way.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers are possible, especially early (30-40%). Areas of fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

· We’ll see gradual clearing for your Tuesday, with more sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

· Warmer weather will push into the Midlands through the week into part of the weekend.

· High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

· Highs will reach the upper upper 60s by Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· Temperatures will be near 70 by Saturday. We’re back in the 50s by Sunday.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking a gradual warming trend through the week.

Tonight, though, it will be cloudy, damp and cold as an area of low pressure pushes away from the area. Still, we’ll have a few showers here and there in the Midlands, especially early. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Otherwise, through the night, we’ll see areas of fog developing, so be careful on the roads. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

On Tuesday, we’ll start the day with clouds and fog. Then, our skies will gradually clear. In fact, we’ll see more sunshine, especially by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Our temperatures will be a bit milder by Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s under sunny skies.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s on Thursday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

On Friday, even milder weather pushes in. Highs will be in the upper 50s with sunshine in the forecast.

Several areas will likely be near 70 degrees by Saturday afternoon, so enjoy it! We’ll see partly cloudy skies.

Don’t get used to the 70s though. By Sunday, highs will sink back into the mid 50s. A few showers are possible (30% chance).

Dry, cool weather is expected on Valentine’s Day on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Cloudy Skies. Chance of Rain, especially early (30-40%). Areas of Fog. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Gradual Clearing. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny Skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs near 70.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (20-30%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Valentine’s Day: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

