Body found at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A body was found over the weekend in an apartment complex in Columbia.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they arrived Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Ross Road in the Gable Hill apartment complex. When they entered the apartment they found a man lying in the doorway of a bathroom and he appeared to be dead.

After clearing the residence, deputies say they saw blood and a handgun with an extended magazine. They observed broken windows and bullet holes in walls throughout the apartment and building.

A witness said that they heard gunshots an hour or two before deputies arrived on the scene, according to an incident report.

The report said that a witness looked out of her window after hearing the shots and saw two males. One was wearing a white shirt and khaki pants and one was wearing a white shirt and black pants and one had a handgun.

The witness said that the two were possibly teenagers. Both were observed climbing out of one of the broken windows that deputies observed earlier, according to officials. The two were seen running from the building and walking across the interstate bridge on Parklane Road between Ross Road and Parklane apartments on Bayfield by another witness.

The person who was found dead has not been identified.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.