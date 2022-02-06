SkyView
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County

(WGCL File photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pursuit ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County early Sunday, according to officials.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the chase was initiated by an officer with the Hemingway Police Department in Williamsburg County that led into Georgetown County, ending in a crash.

The shooting involved the Hemingway officer and happened in the area of Choppeee Road and Schoolhouse Road in the Pleasant Hill community.

Georgetown County deputies arrived after the incident and secured the scene until agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division arrived.

SLED confirmed that the suspect died after being taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office later identified the suspect as 46-year-old Robert Junior Langley, of Hemingway. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

SLED is investigating the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

