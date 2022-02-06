How you can help combat gang activity in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in combatting gang activity and violence in your community.

Over the years, the landscape of gang activity has changed, according to 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard.

“The local gangs that came into existence when I was here are gone. They are national gangs,” said Hubbard.

In Lexington County alone, Hubbard says there are 20 active national gangs. Since the pandemic began, he says his docket of violent crimes rose 54%.

“Many of the cases that involve violence that we’re seeing are directly linked to gangs, it’s over turf, it’s over money over business, and they don’t mind killing,” said Hubbard.

The Gang and Fugitive Task Force at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is aiming to cut down on violent gang-related crimes.

“Our main purpose is to combat gang violence and to make people aware of what’s going on in their neighborhoods and communities,” said Senior Investigator Marie Morris.

Morris says the warning signs are out there in Midlands neighborhoods, whether its graffiti, a spike in crime, or learning about people who may have gang affiliations.

“People that are in gangs—they’ll let you know that they’re in a gang,” said Morris. “They have no problem they have no shame in it. And when that comes up, that’s when the community needs to come to us and say, ‘You know what, we think something’s going on in this neighborhood, we’re seeing groups of people out here committing crimes or breaking into houses.’”

Morris says gangs often recruit younger people who may not have someone to look up to or look after them at home. Oftentimes, she says, gangs recruit kids that feel like outcasts or like they don’t fit in in social circles.

“Then you have a group of people that will accept you. But of course, they want something from you,” said Morris.

The Gang and Fugitive Task Force recommends parents look out for a decline in performance at school. They also say gang affiliation could be detected through unfamiliar clothing or items you know you did not buy for your child.

Morris says communication is key.

“And then, if you’re not getting the answers you want or you think there’s something deeper, that’s when they can contact us. That is what we do,” said Morris. “Whether they want to bring their child in to us and have us talk to them or have us come to them. That is what we do.”

Morris notes it’s up to the community to send in tips about possible gang activity.

“Richland County—we’re a great department and we have deputies on the road 24/7. People should always feel free and safe to come to us for anything that they need, but the reality is, we can’t be everywhere. So, the community, when they see something that’s not right in their community, they see something that you know, pulls at them a little bit, contact us. Reach out to us.”

If you live in Richland County and suspect gang activity is happening in your neighborhood, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (803) 576-3000.

You can also contact Captain Vince Goggins at 803-576-3059.

