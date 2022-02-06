SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car

A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car speeding through a crosswalk.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) – An officer in Maryland is being praised for putting her life on the line to save a student from being run-over by a car in a newly-released video.

The dramatic scene took place in North East, Maryland, on Friday, when Police Cpl. Annette Goodyear was directing traffic at a school crosswalk.

In the video, Goodyear stands in the middle of the street, waiting for a middle school student to cross. A car is seen speeding towards the two, and Goodyear quickly pushes the student out of harm’s way before being clipped by the car.

Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released later in the day.

The driver was fined for failing to yield at a crosswalk, negligent driving and driving with an expired registration.

The city is now working on commendations for Goodyear’s quick-thinking and brave actions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing...
Irmo High School to “retool” school operations after students stage walkout over safety concerns
Parents of children who previously attended Harvest Daycare in Lexington under the care of...
Former daycare worker charged with child abuse bond adjusted; parents react
(FILE)
9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter
Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger
Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger

Latest News

U.S. Army officers after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on...
U.S. airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension
The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
Decapitated skeletons were unearthed by a group of archaeologists in southern England.
Decapitated skeletons of Roman ‘criminals’ found in England
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’