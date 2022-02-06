FIRST ALERT-Expect cold and wet weather to get the workweek started

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Sunday morning will start in the 20s and by afternoon reach the mid 50s

Monday will bring a cold rain to the area, with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 40s.

Expect rain on/off all day Monday. Rain Chance 60%

Warmer weather will arrive Tuesday in the upper 50s

Highs will reach to 60s for the rest of the week.

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Summary

The warm air has moved on and the cold air has returned.

Sunday will start with sunshine and cold temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will arrive later in the day and rain will soon follow.

Sunday night rain chances will go up to 60% for scattered showers across the area.

wis (wis weather)

An area of low pressure will develop off the South Carolina coastline and bring even more rain to the area to get the week started.

Rain will continue Monday morning (60%) scattered showers will continue during the morning commute and into lunch time.

wis (wis weather)

Showers will taper off during the early afternoon.

Dry and warm weather is expected by Tuesday

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly sunny for much of the day but clouds will increase during the evening. Highs around 50

Monday: A cold rain (60%) with temps in the 30s for the AM and 40s for the afternoon

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s

Wednesday: More sunshine with highs around 60

Thursday: Sunny & mild with highs in the mid 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.