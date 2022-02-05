SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC Senate medical marijuana debate stretches to third week

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in...
South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in the state on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Davis has been fighting for a floor debate on his proposal for seven years. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The debate over whether to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina is extending into a third week in the state Senate starting Tuesday.

A Republican leader is telling his colleagues to plan for late nights next week to bring the issue to a vote.

The bill has been the only major item debated by the Senate since Jan. 26 — over five legislative days.

Sen. Tom Davis has detailed what he called the conservative nature of his nearly 60-page proposal, including banning the smoking of the drug.

Opponents have pointed out their opposition stems from concerns that medical marijuana would open the door to legalizing recreational use of the drug.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger
Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger
Retired Richland Co. deputy dies from coronavirus complications
Retired Richland Co. deputy dies from coronavirus complications
(FILE)
9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter
Parents of children who previously attended Harvest Daycare in Lexington under the care of...
Former daycare worker charged with child abuse bond adjusted; parents react
Generic file photo of a drone. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
20 people arrested in connection to drone attacks at Midlands prison

Latest News

This story will be updated.
Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
Parents of children who previously attended Harvest Daycare in Lexington under the care of...
Former daycare worker charged with child abuse bond adjusted; parents react
(FILE)
9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter
The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing...
Irmo High School to “retool” school operations after students stage walkout over safety concerns