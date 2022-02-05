SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says

This story will be updated.
This story will be updated.(WIS)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-engine plane has crashed in Lexington County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to depart from a field near Gilbert, SC when it crashed around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Two people were on board, according to the FAA.

The FAA and National Transportation Board say they will continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger
Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger
Retired Richland Co. deputy dies from coronavirus complications
Retired Richland Co. deputy dies from coronavirus complications
(FILE)
9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter
Parents of children who previously attended Harvest Daycare in Lexington under the care of...
Former daycare worker charged with child abuse bond adjusted; parents react
Generic file photo of a drone. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
20 people arrested in connection to drone attacks at Midlands prison

Latest News

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in...
SC Senate medical marijuana debate stretches to third week
Parents of children who previously attended Harvest Daycare in Lexington under the care of...
Former daycare worker charged with child abuse bond adjusted; parents react
(FILE)
9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter
The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing...
Irmo High School to “retool” school operations after students stage walkout over safety concerns