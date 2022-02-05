SkyView
Hall, Dawes Net 18 Each in 69-64 Loss at Georgia Tech

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WMBF)
By Ben Winterrowd
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA — PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) combined for 36 points, including 31 in the second half in Clemson University men’s basketball’s 69-64 loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (12-10, 4-7 ACC) were led by both Hall and Dawes’ 18 points. Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) nearly totaled his first double-double of the season with nine points and eight boards in his first start of the campaign.

Hall added eight boards to his 9-of-15 shooting from the floor to tie Bohannon for the team lead on the glass.

The Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC) netted 23 points off of 18 Tiger turnovers and also received 37 points from its bench in the narrow victory.

Down by as many as 16 in the opening stanza, Clemson worked its way back into the game and trailed by just four before a costly turnover helped Georgia Tech keep Clemson at bay.

Clemson returns to the floor for what begins a stretch of three home games in five days. Clemson hosts North Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The game will air on ACCN.

Get the latest news on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@ClemsonMBB), Facebook (/ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@clemsonmbb).

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

