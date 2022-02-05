Former daycare worker charged with child abuse adjusts bond; parents react

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of children who previously attended Harvest Daycare in Lexington under the care of former worker Breanna Audette, who is charged with 49 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and child neglect, say they are frustrated.

This comes after Audette’s bond was reduced from the original $70,000 to $3,500, according to the Lexington Bond Court.

Then, parents say Audette’s bond was adjusted so that she could serve time at home with a GPS monitoring device.

Audette is set to appear in a virtual court session on February 9 to adjust her bond again due to medical and financial issues. She’s expected to ask for the GPS device to be removed.

“It’s been very hard to process,” said the grandmother of an abuse victim.

In July of 2021, complaints started to filter in to Harvest Daycare from parents, alleging their children had been abused by Audette. An investigation was launched by DSS and the Lexington Police Department. Audette was immediately suspended by the daycare.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers arrested 23-year-old Audette and arrested her and charged her with 14 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and neglect of a child.

Police say the victims range from 10 months old to five years old.

Surveillance footage was shown to victims’ guardians, and upon further review, officers charged Audette with an additional 35 counts of child neglect.

“It’s one of those worst-case scenarios that you think—you don’t ever want to happen,” said the grandmother. “When my daughter called me with that information, it’s just a flood of emotions. You don’t know how to act. You’re just sick. You don’t want this to be real.”

Families affected by the abuse tell WIS the trauma is long-lasting. One mom says she still has nightmares related to the guilt of not knowing her child was being abused. Another says she quit her job to watch her child after feeling she can’t trust childcare facilities, which puts financial strain on the family. Others have put their children in therapy, and some parents also started going to therapy.

“To see this with a child that’s pulled and pushed—and these little children—it’s… it brings it all back up. It’s horrible and there needs to be justice. That’s all,” said the grandmother.

The affected families say they’re on a long road to healing that’s being made longer and more painful with each bond adjustment.

“And people tell you, ‘Oh, if that had happened to me.’ But, you can’t do that. We’re not in the wild west where you can go out and take things into your own hands… and I don’t want to, but it’s like, you don’t know how to handle the emotions.”

According to documents from DSS that WIS obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, Harvest Daycare did not have proper FBI/SLED documentation for several employees, including Audette at the time of her employment.

“What’s paramount is that she is held accountable for abusing 30 children, 49 counts. On video. The officers have seen this, the judge has seen it, the parents have seen it,” said the grandmother. “I don’t know the steps. I’m not the expert. But, I will research and push forward and figure out what needs to change so child abusers cannot go free in Lexington County.”

