SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wis. apartment complex; suspect in custody

A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer, Wisconsin. (Source: WTMJ)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN DEER, Wis. (Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and two others injured near an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were reported at the Park Plaza apartment complex Saturday morning, according to local media agencies.

The Associated Press reported Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said they had a suspect in custody during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

He said officers arrived at the scene at about 10 a.m. During the incident, the suspect did shoot at the officers, according to Nimmer, but no officers were injured nor did they return fire.

Nimmer also reported one of the injured victims is in critical condition. He did not give the names or ages of the victims but did say no children were harmed in the shooting.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported via Twitter that they were called to the scene for the preliminary report of an adult male victim and an adult female victim.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger
Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger
Retired Richland Co. deputy dies from coronavirus complications
Retired Richland Co. deputy dies from coronavirus complications
(FILE)
9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter
Generic file photo of a drone. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
20 people arrested in connection to drone attacks at Midlands prison
Parents of children who previously attended Harvest Daycare in Lexington under the care of...
Former daycare worker charged with child abuse adjusts bond; parents react

Latest News

Travis Reinking listens to the closing rebuttal during his trial at the Justice A. A. Birch...
Waffle House shooter receives life in prison without parole
(FILE)
9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter
Podcaster Joe Rogan apologized on his Instagram account after a video compilation of him using...
Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
One dead, four hospitalized after shooting at Va. hookah lounge
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions