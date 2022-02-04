SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter Police: Parents arrested after infant showed signs of abuse

Sumter Police: Parents arrested after infant showed signs of abuse
Sumter Police: Parents arrested after infant showed signs of abuse(Sumter Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The parents of a 2-week-old baby were arrested after the baby showed signs of abuse, according to officials.

The Sumter Police Department announced the arrest of Athena Elizabeth Hall, 18, and her husband Gustavo Miguel Martinez, 19. Both are charged on Wednesday with unlawful neglect of a child and were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The couple brought the infant to Prisma Health Toumey Hospital on January 25 after she began showing signs of physical distress, according to police. The infant was transferred to a children’s hospital in Columbia, where she received further treatment and a full evaluation of her condition was performed.

Officers were told that a medical specialist found bruising, brain hemorrhaging and other injuries.

After an investigation, both parents were placed in custody and charged, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.
Victim dies from injuries after shooting at Chapin Bojangles
Police received a call around 5:40 p.m. for a shooting at The Landings at Forest Acres...
Victim in Forest Acres shooting dies from injuries
Generic file photo of a drone. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
20 people arrested in connection to drone attacks at Midlands prison
Man charged, accused of shooting into residence
Man charged, accused of shooting into residence
Family of missing Greenville woman speaks out
Family of missing Greenville woman speaks out

Latest News

Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.
Victim dies from injuries after shooting at Chapin Bojangles
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Rain showers today then much cooler for the weekend
Police received a call around 5:40 p.m. for a shooting at The Landings at Forest Acres...
Victim in Forest Acres shooting dies from injuries
Robert Bolchoz testifies before members of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee in Columbia on...
Lawmakers advance Columbia attorney’s nomination for DHEC board chair