Retired Richland Co. deputy dies from coronavirus complications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A recently retired Richland County deputy passed away Thursday from complications of COVID-19, according to officials.

Corporal Dale Salmond, 53, of Columbia, died in the hospital, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Salmond started his career with RCSD in January of 1999 and served until October.

Lott said Salmond, a cancer survivor, will be best remembered for his infectious smile and positive attitude.

Salmond’s son Braylyn serves with the Columbia Police Department. Officials said Salmond was a proud father and grandfather and leaves behind a large family.

Retired Corporal Salmond with his son Braylyn. (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

“Dale was one of those special individuals that always brightened your day,” Sheriff Lott said. He was always smiling and loved being a Sheriff’s Deputy. Dale was a good cop but a great person. We will never forget him.”

