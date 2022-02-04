SkyView
R2 School Board Members work on conflict resolution during workshop

By Lauren Adams
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District Two board members met today for a conflict resolution workshop.

Connect Consulting Group organized the workshop, and one board member says she hopes future similar events continue.

Before the workshop, the consultant interviewed each board member and watched previous meetings to get a feel for the board and some of their conflicts.

The consultant laid out some observations and says the board is in “high conflict.” According to the consultant, three accelerants contribute to the conflict state including humiliation.

She also says the situation puts the board and school district at risk of a reputational, operational, and legal risk.

Cheryl Caution-Parker, a board member, says the board should work better to get along.

“People have a right to say things, but there is a right way to say it and a way to present it and they’re immediately turned off when it’s ugly and if someone says anything humiliating. That’s something we need to work on,” Caution-Parker said.

The consultant says there needs to be a reset, but all board members must really put in the work.

She also gave the board members homework saying they need to come up with 3-5 rules of engagement for board members and the people who attend.

You can watch the entire workshop here.

