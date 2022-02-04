Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of missing 15-year-old Z’Maiah Carter, a Spring Valley High freshman, are pleading for the public’s help tonight in finding their daughter who they believe has been kidnapped.

Our Lauren Adams found out a friend said Z’Maiah was headed to Chick-fil-A after school to meet someone who was going to pay her $400 to do some school work.

Then her parents learned employees of a nearby business heard someone screaming “Help me, help me!” that same afternoon within an hour of Z’Maiah’s disappearance.

Her parents fear that was their daughter screaming for help.

Her mom April Carter says, “Bring my baby home. We love her. We miss her. Her dad misses her. There’s not a day that goes by we’re not stopping and saying her name till she’s home safe and sound.”

Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigators are on the case and said they’re following up on every lead.

Deputies shared this incident report from last April where Z’Maiah had run away with her boyfriend, but her parents say this time is different.

She returned within 24 hours. Z’Maiah’s father says he can’t stop thinking about someone possibly taking his daughter.

James Boyd says, “A number of things run through my head like she walked off on her own, hearing the scream that gave me turn for the worst cause that was against her will. That’s a parent’s worst nightmare.”

Z’Maiah’s parents took her cell phone away last year, and her mother says the school turned off her computer so there’s no way to track her.

Now the father is asking for everyone’s help.

Boyd says, “If you see her just give Richland County a call. If you have any information it is vital to let us know. Time is passing us by. We need to get her home.”

Z’Maiah was supposed to get on the school bus last Tuesday which her mother says she does every day. They talked to the bus driver who said Z’Maiah never got on the bus that day.

Z’Maiah’s father told WIS that she had asked her father to come to her ROTC event Wednesday so he says that shows him Z’Maiah was planning on being here.

If you have any information, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.