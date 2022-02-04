SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Irmo High School to move to virtual learning Monday and Tuesday

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - LR5 Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross says Irmo High School will move to virtual learning Monday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Ross held a press conference Friday addressing the Irmo High School walkout protest led by students. This shift to virtual learning comes as a result of what he called a non-disruptive event.

During the press conference, Ross announced the community of Irmo is invited to attend a virtual town hall where students, parents, and community members can address concerns directly.

The superintendent says he wants participants of the walkout to be aware their voices are being heard.

On Wednesday, according to Ross students will receive an approved detailed list of new policies upon returning to school.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.
Victim dies from injuries after shooting at Chapin Bojangles
Police received a call around 5:40 p.m. for a shooting at The Landings at Forest Acres...
Victim in Forest Acres shooting dies from injuries
Generic file photo of a drone. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
20 people arrested in connection to drone attacks at Midlands prison
Man charged, accused of shooting into residence
Man arrested, accused of shooting into residence
Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger
Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
R2 School Board Members work on conflict resolution during workshop
(FILE)
9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers move out, then cooler weather moves in for your weekend
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are leading a homicide investigation in...
Authorities investigating after man killed, another injured in Orangeburg Co. shooting