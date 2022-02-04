Irmo High School to move to virtual learning Monday and Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - LR5 Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross says Irmo High School will move to virtual learning Monday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Ross held a press conference Friday addressing the Irmo High School walkout protest led by students. This shift to virtual learning comes as a result of what he called a non-disruptive event.

PROTEST: Students at Irmo HS walked out in protest today.



Several students & parents tell me it was organized after admin failed to properly investigate reports of sexual harrasssment/assault.



Supt. Dr. Akil Ross has agreed to speak with our @NickNeville_ more on @wis10. pic.twitter.com/fxWAzquwli — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) February 4, 2022

During the press conference, Ross announced the community of Irmo is invited to attend a virtual town hall where students, parents, and community members can address concerns directly.

The superintendent says he wants participants of the walkout to be aware their voices are being heard.

On Wednesday, according to Ross students will receive an approved detailed list of new policies upon returning to school.

