Furry Friend Friday- Mercury, Mario and Meadow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mercury (tan male), Mario (black male) and Meadow (tan female) are three adorable 14-week-old mixed breed puppies.

These three are full of personality and energy! Like most puppies, they will play hard until they completely tucker themselves out and then cuddle up for a long nap… and repeat! They are super spunky and interactive. We expect Meadow, Mercury and Mario to be medium size dogs and probably won’t get much over 30 pounds.

Pawmetto Lifeline looks for certain qualities in all of our puppy adopters. Young puppies need an adopter that is excited about training, teaching them manners and helping the young pup grow with the family. A lot of puppies are returned because people don’t realize the commitment they are making when they adopt. Having a new puppy is fun, exciting and rewarding but it is also a lot of work! The more work you put in early on with a puppy, the better behaved and socialized they will be when they get older.

Pawmetto Lifeline’s foster homes are overflowing with puppies right now! We have about 30 puppies ready for adoption and 30 more waiting to be old enough. This Saturday, February 5th, we will be bringing in about 15 to 20 adoptable puppies from their foster homes to be on-site for adoption hours from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.! The last meet-and-greet is offered at 5:30 p.m. An approved adoption application is required to meet the puppies. Get a head start on the adoption process by filling out an adoption application online at http://bit.ly/PLAdoptionApp. Valentine’s Day is coming up very soon… Don’t you need a little puppy love?

