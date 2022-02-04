First Alert Forecast: Showers move out, then cooler weather moves in for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Much cooler weather is expected for your weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies as a cold front moves east of the Midlands. A few lingering showers are possible this evening and tonight. Our temperatures will be cooling down into the 30s.

· Brace yourself for cooler weather for your weekend.

· High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

· Clouds build later in the day Sunday ahead of an area of low pressure.

· Low pressure will bring a 50% chance of rain Monday. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

· More sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Cooler weather is in store for your weekend. Then, we turn our attention to more wet weather by Monday.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight, a cold front will slowly move eastward through the Palmetto State, giving way to unsettled weather. In fact, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain from time to time. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Our skies will gradually clear overnight into Saturday morning.

WIS (WIS)

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s overnight.

WIS (WIS)

After the front moves east, our temperatures will be cooling down in a big way for Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, highs will sink into the upper 40s and lower 50s for both Saturday and Sunday, so bundle up!

WIS (WIS)

Your weekend is looking dry. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Saturday. By Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in advance of an area of low pressure that will develop offshore.

WIS (WIS)

Low pressure will move northeast near our coast Monday, giving way to a cold rain. In fact, high temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Rain chances are around 50% for now.

WIS (WIS)

We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (40%). Cooling temperatures. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Still Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.