‘Destruction of a school district’: Florence 4 board members file lawsuit over consolidation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence School District 4 Board of Education is taking its fight over the school district’s consolidation to the courtroom.

The school board filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the South Carolina Department of Education, stating it had violated its authority to consolidate school districts.

In March 2021, S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that Florence One Schools and Florence Four would consolidate. The South Carolina Department of Education started managing Florence Four in May 2018 after declaring a state of emergency due to the district’s “chronic financial instability.”

The consolidation of the two districts is expected to become effective on June 30, 2022, with the closure of all high schools and middle schools. Students at those schools will attend middle and high schools in the Florence One district.

The superintendent stated that Brockington Elementary School in the Florence Four district will stay open as part of Florence One but will become a magnet school for the arts.

In the lawsuit, the school board claims that Spearman violated the “civil and constitutional rights of the citizens of Florence County School District Four-Timmonsville and has threatened the existence of the Town of Timmonsville with the closure of schools.”

The lawsuit also claims that the board members are entitled to receive salaries but that the state Board of Education has failed to pay each member of the board.

A spokesperson for the S.C. Board of Education said they have not been served with the lawsuit and therefore could not provide a comment on it at this time.

