SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Destruction of a school district’: Florence 4 board members file lawsuit over consolidation

Florence County School District Four (Source: WMBF News)
Florence County School District Four (Source: WMBF News)((Source: WMBF News))
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence School District 4 Board of Education is taking its fight over the school district’s consolidation to the courtroom.

The school board filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the South Carolina Department of Education, stating it had violated its authority to consolidate school districts.

In March 2021, S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that Florence One Schools and Florence Four would consolidate. The South Carolina Department of Education started managing Florence Four in May 2018 after declaring a state of emergency due to the district’s “chronic financial instability.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

The consolidation of the two districts is expected to become effective on June 30, 2022, with the closure of all high schools and middle schools. Students at those schools will attend middle and high schools in the Florence One district.

The superintendent stated that Brockington Elementary School in the Florence Four district will stay open as part of Florence One but will become a magnet school for the arts.

In the lawsuit, the school board claims that Spearman violated the “civil and constitutional rights of the citizens of Florence County School District Four-Timmonsville and has threatened the existence of the Town of Timmonsville with the closure of schools.”

The lawsuit also claims that the board members are entitled to receive salaries but that the state Board of Education has failed to pay each member of the board.

A spokesperson for the S.C. Board of Education said they have not been served with the lawsuit and therefore could not provide a comment on it at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting occurred at the Bojangles on 566 Columbia Avenue near I-26.
Victim dies from injuries after shooting at Chapin Bojangles
Police received a call around 5:40 p.m. for a shooting at The Landings at Forest Acres...
Victim in Forest Acres shooting dies from injuries
Generic file photo of a drone. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
20 people arrested in connection to drone attacks at Midlands prison
Man charged, accused of shooting into residence
Man arrested, accused of shooting into residence
Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger
Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger

Latest News

(FILE)
9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers move out, then cooler weather moves in for your weekend
FILE PHOTO
Irmo High School to move to virtual learning Monday and Tuesday
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are leading a homicide investigation in...
Authorities investigating after man killed, another injured in Orangeburg Co. shooting