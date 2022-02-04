SkyView
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Orangeburg Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that also injured three other people.

Authorities say 31-year-old Jeremy Odom of Cameron, SC was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Highway 33 near Till Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says a 2018 Ford SUV and 2018 Mercedes were traveling on Highway 33 when they collided with a 2017 Nissan sedan.

Lee says the passenger of the Nissan was killed in the crash. The drivers of all three vehicles were taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

